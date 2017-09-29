FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 29
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto Manufacturing
September 29, 2017 / 11:05 AM / in 20 days

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** U.S. President Donald Trump's negotiators tabled stringent Buy American demands at the NAFTA talks in Ottawa that would drastically curtail bidding by Canadian companies on U.S. government-funded infrastructure projects. tgam.ca/2hA4VdC

** Unifor officials and senior General Motors Co executives held what a union leader called a productive two-hour meeting Thursday in Detroit in an attempt to end an 11-day-old strike at the auto maker's Cami Automotive assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario. tgam.ca/2hAU3MC

** The reborn Stelco Inc plans to return to profitability by muscling back into the market for automotive steel, but its attempt to grab back auto business comes as vehicle sales and production begin sliding from their current peak. tgam.ca/2hC0ZZC

NATIONAL POST

** Polls by Forum Research suggest Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne's ongoing war on economists is paying dividends. bit.ly/2hASw9e

** The number of public proxy contests undertaken in Canada may be on the decline, but that doesn't mean activism is having less of an impact on Canadian companies according to a report by Kingsdale Advisors. bit.ly/2hBMbuh

** Internet experts are questioning Canada's new funding framework for the cultural sector. Experts are skeptical of the announcement which was made by Canada's Heritage minister Melanie Joly as it lacked any funding for news organizations. bit.ly/2hCdbtj (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.