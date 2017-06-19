FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 19
June 19, 2017 / 4:10 AM / 2 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- YouTube has struggled for years with videos that promote offensive viewpoints but do not necessarily violate the company's guidelines for removal. Now it is taking a new approach: Bury them. nyti.ms/2rLtN1n

- Mattress maker Casper plans to announce as soon as Monday that it has raised $170 million. The investment is being led by Target, which on Sunday began selling Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and more in its stores and on its website. nyti.ms/2rL7ybU

- Representatives of Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, have quietly contacted high-powered criminal lawyers about potentially representing him in the wide-ranging investigation into Russia's influence on the 2016 election, according to three people briefed on the matter. nyti.ms/2rLu1p8

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

