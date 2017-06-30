FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 30
June 30, 2017 / 4:16 AM / a month ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The British authorities asked regulators to further examine 21st Century Fox's $15 billion deal for the European satellite giant Sky Plc. nyti.ms/2sssyog

- U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out Thursday at the appearance and intellect of Mika Brzezinski, a co-host of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," drawing condemnation from his fellow Republicans and reigniting the controversy over his attitudes toward women that nearly derailed his candidacy last year. nyti.ms/2ssYf0y

- The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on a Chinese bank, a Chinese company and two Chinese citizens in an effort to crack down on North Korea's financing and development of weapons of mass destruction. nyti.ms/2ssOOOJ

- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Rite Aid Corp said they had called off their long-planned merger after antitrust authorities indicated they were not likely to approve the combination of two of the nation's biggest drugstore chains. nyti.ms/2ssPweB

- Greta Van Susteren confirmed her departure from MSNBC, five and a half months into the job, with a post on Twitter that read "I am out at MSNBC." nyti.ms/2ssHhzm

- Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Corp had a bland market debut on Thursday, as investors proved wary of the meal-kit provider and its initial public offering. nyti.ms/2ssBWIx

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

