FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 11
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 11, 2017 / 4:42 AM / a month ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Dalian Wanda Group said it would sell its theme parks as part of a $9.3 billion deal with the property developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd, that includes 76 hotels and a major chunk of 13 tourism projects. nyti.ms/2u2CdXh

- Germany's Siemens said a Russian customer had illegally shipped two power plant turbines to Crimea instead of their intended destination in southern Russia. nyti.ms/2u2V58J

- Abercrombie & Fitch said it would end talks to sell itself. The company said it would instead focus on carrying out its own strategic plan as a stand-alone company. nyti.ms/2tIp2IA

- President Trump on Monday named Randal K. Quarles, a former Treasury Department official, to serve as the Federal Reserve's top watchdog overseeing Wall Street and to play a leading role in the administration's plans to reduce financial regulation. nyti.ms/2u7qwym

- Microsoft Corp plans to announce on Tuesday that it is harnessing the unused channels between television broadcasts, known as white spaces, to help get more of rural America online. nyti.ms/2tCinkF (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.