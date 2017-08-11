FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 11
August 11, 2017 / 4:41 AM / 2 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Benchmark Capital, the venture capital firm that is one of Uber Technology's biggest investors, sued Travis Kalanick, claiming fraud and other transgressions, in an attempt to remove him from the ride-hailing company's board. nyti.ms/2vKiL2h

- Jeffrey Lord, a CNN contributor and Trump supporter, was fired after posting "Sieg Heil" on Twitter in an exchange with the president of a media watchdog site. nyti.ms/2vJPK70

- Google on Thursday canceled a scheduled companywide meeting at which executives had planned to discuss a memo that questioned the Silicon Valley giant's diversity efforts after employees expressed concern that they would be exposed to harassment online. nyti.ms/2vKjYGQ

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

