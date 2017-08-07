FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 7
August 7, 2017 / 4:51 AM / 2 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Fox News suspended Eric Bolling, a longtime host at the network, pending an investigation into reports that he sent lewd photographs to three female colleagues via text message. nyti.ms/2flMXdt

- Workers at a Nissan plant in Mississippi overwhelmingly rejected a bid to unionize, an election that the union quickly criticized. The union accused Nissan of waging an unusually aggressive fight against the organizing effort. nyti.ms/2fkLBzN

- U.S. Vice President Mike Pence declared his loyalty to President Trump, denouncing an article suggesting that he was positioning himself to run for president in 2020 if Trump does not seek a second term. nyti.ms/2fkfJv4

- U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said the Justice Department was not pursuing reporters as part of its growing number of leak investigations. nyti.ms/2flaRWC

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

