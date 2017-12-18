PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 18

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The eighth chapter in the "Star Wars" movie series, "The Last Jedi," made the jump to box office hyperspace over the weekend, selling $450 million in tickets worldwide and affirming Walt Disney Co's strategy for rebooting the franchise for a new generation of fans. nyti.ms/2Btq1Ad

- A power failure at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday disrupted operations at the busiest airport in the world, forcing the cancellation of more than 1,150 departing or arriving flights and stranding travelers on planes on the tarmac for hours. nyti.ms/2B1Y1qa

-The sexual misconduct allegations against the former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly and the Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and the confidential settlements arising from those accusations have prompted a provision in the final tax bill that aims to stem the use of nondisclosure agreements. nyti.ms/2oB0ja1 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)