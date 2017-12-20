PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 20

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Software company Microsoft Corp said that it had eliminated forced arbitration agreements with employees who make sexual harassment claims and was also supporting a proposed federal law that would widely ban such agreements. nyti.ms/2CJ3MWm

- The Heritage Foundation, the conservative think tank that has influenced Republican White Houses and shaped conservative policy since the 1970s, named Kay Coles James as president as it moved to steady itself after a year of internal turmoil. nyti.ms/2BDb5iY

-Two Republican senators broke with their party on Tuesday to block US President Trump's nominee to lead the Export-Import Bank, a setback for the White House that reflects deep divisions in the Republican Party. nyti.ms/2oSuRo3

- Senate investigators are scrutinizing links between Jill Stein, the Green Party's 2016 presidential nominee, and Russia's campaign to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, searching for evidence of possible conspiracy. nyti.ms/2kqStLL