Dec 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Steven Cohen, the billionaire investor whose career was nearly derailed by a government crackdown on insider trading, is days away from once again being able to manage other people's money, as the two-year ban that barred Cohen from running a hedge fund expires at year's end. nyti.ms/2kYKgyw (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)