PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 28
December 28, 2017 / 6:06 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Food and Drug Administration is not moving quickly enough to ensure that contaminated food is removed from store shelves, despite being given the necessary authority, federal investigators have concluded. nyti.ms/2lc9F7Z

- The tax bill that President Trump signed into law last week sharply limited the itemized deductions for state and local taxes while raising the standard deduction for individuals and couples. Those rules do not take effect until 2018, however. That has led some homeowners, particularly in high-tax, affluent areas, to try to prepay their 2018 property taxes before the deduction disappears. In an advisory notice posted to its website on Wednesday, the I.R.S. said that maneuver could work, but only under limited circumstances. nyti.ms/2lbIieg (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

