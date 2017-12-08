PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Dec 8

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Ford Motor Co is shifting production of a future battery electric vehicle to Mexico to free up capacity at its Michigan's Flat Rock plant for self-driving cars, as it expects the market for self-driving cars to grow rapidly after it rolls out its first model in 2021. nyti.ms/2BgnsnK

- U.S. hedge fund Elliot Management, which has built a stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, is urging the company to take more action to boost its stock price, including exploring a sale. nyti.ms/2j3XVqo

- General Electric Co said it would cut 12,000 jobs in its power division, reducing the size of the unit's work force by 18 percent. nyti.ms/2BUDSiJ

- Harold Ford Jr., a former congressman-turned-managing director, was fired by the financial services firm Morgan Stanley recently for inappropriate conduct related to an undisclosed event, the company said in a statement on Thursday. nyti.ms/2j8GUvb