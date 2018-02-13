PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 13

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump sent Congress a $4.4 trillion budget proposal on Monday outlining steep cuts to domestic programs, large increases in military spending and a ballooning federal deficit that illustrates how far Republicans have strayed from their longtime embrace of balanced budgets. nyti.ms/2ChHr1f

- The Trump administration on Monday moved to repeal a rule restricting the release of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere. The rule, which applied to companies drilling for energy on federal land, has been the subject of intense court battles and delay efforts, as well as one surprise vote last year in which Senate Republicans temporarily saved it from being torpedoed. nyti.ms/2EnYdxE

- A female executive at the investment firm run by Steven Cohen said in a lawsuit that the company was a testosterone-fueled "boys' club" in which men commented on women's bodies, belittled their abilities and paid them less than their male peers. nyti.ms/2CfATQY (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)