FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Banks
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Health
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Consumer Products & Retail News
February 21, 2018 / 5:21 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday increased its takeover bid for rival chipmaker NXP Semiconductors NV to about $44 billion in hopes of shoring up support for the deal. nyti.ms/2oeVOzl

- Supermarket operator Albertsons Companies Inc said on Tuesday that it would buy the remnants of the Rite Aid Corp drugstore chain. nyti.ms/2CyyvF2

- A federal judge blocked AT&T Inc's move to obtain communication logs between the Justice Department and the White House on Tuesday, hampering the phone company's argument that politics played a role in the government's decision to halt a merger with Time Warner Inc. nyti.ms/2CA7KzU

- With Venezuela suffering one of the most severe economic collapses of modern times, the beleaguered administration of President Nicolas Maduro announced on Tuesday that it had begun a presale of virtual currency backed by the nation's vast petroleum reserves. nyti.ms/2CAHWDL

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.