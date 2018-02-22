PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 22

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Ford Motor Co ousted Raj Nair, executive vice president and the head of company's North American operations, on Wednesday over what it called "inappropriate behavior," adding to the turmoil at a company already struggling to lift its profits and plot a new strategic course. nyti.ms/2CccNL9

- Robust economic growth has increased the confidence of Federal Reserve officials that the economy is ready for higher interest rates, according to an official account of the central bank's most recent policymaking meeting in late January. nyti.ms/2ELONk5 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)