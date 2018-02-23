PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 23

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- After a barrage of customer complaints this week, the First National Bank of Omaha said on Thursday that it would withdraw its National Rifle Association-branded Visa credit card. "Customer feedback has caused us to review our relationship with the N.R.A.," Kevin C. Langin, a bank spokesman, said in a statement. nyti.ms/2BNIIAW

- President Donald Trump on Thursday enthusiastically embraced a National Rifle Association position to arm highly trained teachers to fortify schools against mass shootings like the one last week. Trump, who said the armed teachers should receive extra pay as an incentive, promoted his idea as demands for stronger gun control intensified across the country. nyti.ms/2Gz61NR

- The Chinese government said on Friday it had seized control of Anbang Insurance Group, the troubled Chinese company that owns the Waldorf Astoria hotel and other marquee properties around the world, and it had charged the company's former chairman with economic crimes. nyti.ms/2CDoWEL

- Returns for college and university endowments in the United States for the 2017 fiscal year are in, and while they averaged a respectable 12.2 percent for the year, over the last decade they have underperformed funds offering a simple 60-40 or 70-30 stock-fixed income allocation. nyti.ms/2CDUH0H (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)