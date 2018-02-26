PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 26

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China's Communist Party has cleared the way for President Xi Jinping to stay in power indefinitely, by announcing Sunday that it intends to abolish term limits on the presidency. nyti.ms/2FvT5sO

- China is the main target of possible tough new U.S. trade measures against low-priced imports of steel and aluminum. However, the sanctions threaten to ensnare America's closest allies, particularly Canada. nyti.ms/2oq8nrw

- The Weinstein Company said late Sunday that it would file for bankruptcy following the collapse of sale talks with an investor group led by Maria Contreras-Sweet, who ran the Small Business Administration under former president Barack Obama. nyti.ms/2Clb4mY

- President Donald Trump's refusal to publicly drop his demand that Mexico pay for a wall on its border with the United States has derailed tentative plans for Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto to make his first visit to the Trump White House next month. nyti.ms/2FvYTCB (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)