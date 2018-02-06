FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 6:49 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Broadcom Ltd on Monday raised its takeover bid for the rival chipmaker Qualcomm Inc to about $121 billion, piling pressure on Qualcomm to agree to what would be the technology industry's biggest-ever takeover. (nyti.ms/2E45suw)

- Laurent Potdevin, the chief executive of Lululemon Athletica Inc, resigned because of behavior that fell short of the athletic apparel maker's standards of conduct, the company said on Monday. (nyti.ms/2satyCh)

- Hudson's Bay Co on Monday named Helena Foulkes as its chief executive, in an effort to transform its struggling department store business. (nyti.ms/2BFyO4R)

- Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-yong left a South Korean jail as a free man on Monday, after an appeals court suspended his sentence. (nyti.ms/2nN2NhZ)

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
