PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 11

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Canada has filed a sweeping trade case against the United States at the World Trade Organization, lobbing a diplomatic grenade at the Trump administration's "America First" approach amid an increasingly embattled trade relationship between the longstanding North American allies. nyti.ms/2Fotdyu

- Toyota Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp said on Wednesday they would open a $1.6 billion car plant in Huntsville, Alabama. The two Japanese companies said the plant, that will employ up to 4,000 workers, would open in 2021 and be capable of making 300,000 cars a year. nyti.ms/2EvKdSm

- Warren Buffett's investment vehicle, Berkshire Hathaway , named Gregory Abel and Ajit Jain as vice chairmen, clarifying the conglomerate's chief executive succession plan. nyti.ms/2Ew64sC