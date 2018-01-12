PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 12

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc has introduced sweeping changes to the kinds of posts, videos and photos that its more than two billion members will see most often, saying on Thursday that it would prioritize what their friends and family share and comment on while de-emphasizing content from publishers and brands. nyti.ms/2qXYhSv

- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, said on Thursday that it planned to spend $1 billion to move production of heavy-duty pickup trucks from Mexico to a factory in Michigan, where it will add 2,500 new jobs as a result. nyti.ms/2D69G7E

- Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the nation's largest private employer, on Thursday, announced that it will use some of its savings under the new tax bill to provide wage increases, bonuses and expanded benefits to its hourly workers. nyti.ms/2D5dKFY