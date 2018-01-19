PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 19

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The percentage of young adult women who filled prescriptions for drugs used to treat attention deficit disorder has increased more than fivefold since 2003, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Thursday. nyti.ms/2mTnskQ

- Lebanon's internal intelligence agency appears to have been caught spying on thousands of people - including journalists and military personnel - in more than 20 countries, according to researchers at the Electronic Frontier Foundation and Lookout, a mobile security company. nyti.ms/2mVjBUx

- Driving a car into the busiest parts of Manhattan could cost $11.52 under a major proposal prepared for Gov. Andrew Cuomo that would make New York the first city in the United States with a pay-to-drive plan. nyti.ms/2mVrl8L

- William Bain Jr., who founded the business consulting firm Bain & Company and was an early mentor to Mitt Romney, died on Tuesday at his home in Naples, Fla. He was 80. nyti.ms/2mUYAJo