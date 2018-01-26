FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 5:40 AM / 4 days ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Thursday struck a deal with Rakuten Inc to start selling digital books on its website for the first time later this year and to expand its online grocery business in Japan. nyti.ms/2FirHgs

- A federal advisory committee on Thursday recommended that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reject a bid by Philip Morris International Inc to market a smokeless tobacco stick in the United States as safer than traditional cigarettes.

nyti.ms/2Fikltp

- Apple Inc has taken another step toward becoming a power in the entertainment business by scooping up the rights for a TV project from Damien Chazelle, the Oscar-winning writer and director of "La La Land." nyti.ms/2DLxtu9

- Airbnb announced on Thursday it had named its first independent board member — Kenneth Chenault, the departing chief executive of American Express Co. nyti.ms/2BugUh0 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
