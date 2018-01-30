PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 30

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Newspaper company Tronc Inc on Monday said it had named Jim Kirk, the former editor and publisher of The Chicago Sun-Times, as the editor in chief of The Los Angeles Times. nyti.ms/2nmIwk5

- The Chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, Ajit Pai, said he opposed the idea of the federal government taking control of developing 5G networks, as it could hurt the private sector and the economy. nyti.ms/2Gw4sRJ

- Keurig Green Mountain has struck a deal to buy Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc for $18.7 billion and create a beverage company with brands such as Keurig's single-serve coffee pods, Dr Pepper, 7Up and Snapple. nyti.ms/2BC7D6H

- Ken Chenault will be chairman and managing director of General Catalyst Partners, one of the most successful venture firms of the past two decades. nyti.ms/2DLIwju