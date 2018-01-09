FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 9
January 9, 2018

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 9

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The popular electronic toymaker VTech Electronics agreed to pay $650,000 to settle charges that it had collected digital data on children without parents' permission and failed to keep that information secure from hackers, the Federal Trade Commission said Monday. nyti.ms/2CRI6vA

- Conde Nast has picked Samantha Barry to be the next editor in chief of Glamour. She will be first person with an exclusively digital and television background to lead a Conde Nast magazine. nyti.ms/2CW6gFi

- Federal regulators on Monday rejected a proposal by Energy Secretary Rick Perry to subsidize struggling coal and nuclear plants, in a major blow to the Trump administration's efforts to revive America's declining coal industry. nyti.ms/2CW0UKn

