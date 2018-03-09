PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 9

March 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Walt Disney Co has turned to one of its favorite filmmakers, Jon Favreau, to produce and write a live-action "Star Wars" television series for its upcoming streaming service. nyti.ms/2HgQaE8

- The Trump administration rejected Idaho's plan to allow the sale of stripped-down, low-cost health insurance that violates the Affordable Care Act. nyti.ms/2p3LJES

- Former U.S. President Barack Obama is in advanced negotiations with Netflix to produce a series of high-profile shows that will provide him a global platform after his departure from the White House. nyti.ms/2FzM7Wd

- Adult film actress Stormy Daniels filed a lawsuit this week seeking to break a 2016 agreement to keep silent in return for a $130,000 payout, opening what could be a precarious new legal front for a White House already beset by the investigation by the special counsel Robert Mueller III. nyti.ms/2FF3rcj

- U.S. President Donald Trump defied opposition from his own party and protests from overseas as he signed orders on Thursday imposing stiff and sweeping new tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. nyti.ms/2FBbcQG (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)