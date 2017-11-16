PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 16

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uncertainty gripped the Senate on Wednesday over efforts to pass a sweeping $1.5 trillion tax cut after a Wisconsin Republican became the first senator in his party to declare that he could not vote for the tax bill as written, and other senators expressed serious misgivings over the cost and effect on the middle class. nyti.ms/2hD3NGk

- Time Inc is said to be in talks to sell itself to the Meredith Corp, in a deal backed by Charles and David Koch, the billionaire brothers known for supporting conservative causes. nyti.ms/2hBuyee

- Alabama's increasingly bizarre Senate race was convulsed again on Wednesday as four more women came forward to describe encounters with the Republican candidate, Roy Moore, and Moore's campaign sharply questioned the credibility of another accuser. nyti.ms/2hEDqQh

- Trian Fund Management, the investment firm controlled by Nelson Peltz, declared victory in Procter & Gamble Co proxy fight. In a statement, P&G said Peltz's winning margin was still preliminary and was "subject to a review and challenge period." nyti.ms/2hE4mj9

- On Wednesday, a week after some officials of U.S. President Donald Trump administration praised the deal between Goldman Sachs Group Inc and China's China Investment Corp (CIC), a congressional commission recommended that lawmakers consider prohibiting entirely the acquisition of United States assets by Chinese state-owned entities - a move that could stop buyers like CIC from reaching major American deals. nyti.ms/2hE5aob