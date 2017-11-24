PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 24

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Lawyers for Michael Flynn, U.S. President Trump's former national security adviser, notified the president's legal team in recent days that they could no longer discuss the special counsel's investigation, an indication that Flynn is cooperating with prosecutors or negotiating a deal. nyti.ms/2A64kW3

- The U.S. Federal Reserve is preparing to raise its benchmark interest rate in December, despite the concerns of some Fed officials about the persistent weakness of inflation, according to an account of the Fed's most recent policy meeting. nyti.ms/2A7rQlL

- The United States Navy on Friday ended its search for three sailors who have been missing since a transport plane crashed near Japan this week, the Navy's Seventh Fleet said in a statement. nyti.ms/2A8fNVl