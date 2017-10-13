PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 13

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Alphabet's Google Inc unveiled an initiative on Thursday to help train Americans for jobs in technology and committed to donating $1 billion over the next five years to nonprofits in education and professional training. nyti.ms/2yfhkug

- Roy Price, the executive in charge of Amazon Inc's media development division, Amazon Studios, was suspended by the company on Thursday after a Hollywood producer, Isa Dick Hackett publicly accused him of making unwanted sexual advances toward her. nyti.ms/2yegYUD

- CtW Investment Group, an organization that advises several union pension funds invested in Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox called on Thursday for the company to overhaul its board and conduct a comprehensive review of its workplace culture in the wake of sexual and racial harassment scandals at its Fox News division. nyti.ms/2ydYSSx

- HSBC Holdings PLC said on Thursday that John Flint, who is in charge of the lender's retail banking and wealth management business, would assume the role of chief executive in February, when current Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver retires. nyti.ms/2ydnoDh