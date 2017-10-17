FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 17
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 17, 2017 / 4:53 AM / 5 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Netflix Inc will spend between $7 billion and $8 billion on content in 2018, up from the roughly $6 billion it will spend this year, the streaming service said while announcing its third-quarter earnings on Monday. nyti.ms/2ymC2bD

- Tarak Ben Ammar, one of three remaining Weinstein Company board members, said in a statement on Monday that the studio had reached a preliminary agreement with Colony Capital for an "immediate" cash infusion. nyti.ms/2ymUjph

- The family behind the 116-year-old Nordstrom Inc retail chain is shelving its efforts to go private until after the holiday season, the company said on Monday. nyti.ms/2ymUMrx

- A federal judge in Texas invalidated four key patents for the dry-eye treatment Restasis on Monday, dealing a blow to its manufacturer, Allergan Plc, which had sought to protect its patents by transferring them to a Native American tribe. nyti.ms/2ynWokO

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
