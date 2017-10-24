PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 24

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Department of Justice will limit its use of secrecy orders that prevent internet providers from telling people when the government has obtained a warrant to read their email during an investigation, according to a department memo issued last week. nyti.ms/2zzcmFD

- Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it got a total of 238 proposals from cities and regions across North America that want to be the home of its proposed second headquarters. nyti.ms/2z3ysUq

- Starting on Monday, drivers in London whose cars do not meet European Union emissions standards had to pay an additional daily penalty. nyti.ms/2i1vkxh

- U.S. President Donald Trump said he would oppose a cap on contributions to the popular tax-deferred retirement plans, effectively killing one GOP plan to help pay for a $1.5 trillion tax cut. nyti.ms/2yLFE6O

- A report by the Government Accountability Office, Congress' auditing arm, urges the Trump administration to take climate change risks seriously and begin formulating a response. nyti.ms/2lbqrH2 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)