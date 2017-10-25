PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 25

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Senate Republicans voted on Tuesday to strike down a sweeping new rule that would have allowed millions of Americans to band together in class-action lawsuits against financial institutions. nyti.ms/2gAYenM

- The chief executive of the streaming service Hulu, Mike Hopkins, is leaving to become chairman of Sony Pictures Television, Hulu said on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2y3s3bE

- Twitter Inc said on Tuesday that it would bring more transparency to advertisements on its site, including political ads, in the latest response by a technology company to criticism about its role in spreading foreign propaganda during the 2016 presidential campaign. nyti.ms/2xnlsEv

- Republicans on the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees said they would formally examine the Justice Department's investigation of Hillary Clinton's emails during the term of former president Barack Obama. nyti.ms/2yLVspt