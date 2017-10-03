PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 3

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- General Motors Co said it will add at least 20 electric vehicles to its lineup by 2023. nyti.ms/2xW30pY

- Monarch Airlines, a struggling British low-cost carrier and tour operator, collapsed into bankruptcy early Monday, ceasing its flights and forcing the government to step in and bring home more than 100,000 passengers stranded abroad. nyti.ms/2xUqPOa

- Veteran rocker and songwriter Tom Petty died on Monday at the age of 66 after suffering a cardiac arrest. nyti.ms/2fFuoOj

- A gunman on a high floor of a Las Vegas hotel rained a rapid-fire barrage on an outdoor concert festival on Sunday night, leaving at least 59 people dead and injuring 527 others, in one of the deadliest mass shootings in American history. nyti.ms/2x9D9eU

- Federal investigators and officials at Facebook believe that Russian ads on the social media platform during last year's American presidential election were part of a highly coordinated misinformation campaign linked to the Internet Research Agency, a secretive company in St. Petersburg, Russia. nyti.ms/2g4eVIj