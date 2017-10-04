PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 4

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Pressed by lawmakers, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis reiterated his view that the Iran accord is working, a contradiction to the claims of President Donald Trump. nyti.ms/2ga5Ldi

- Republican leaders are backing away from a proposal to fully repeal an expensive tax break used by more than 40 million tax filers to deduct state and local taxes amid pushback from fellow lawmakers whose residents rely on the popular provision. nyti.ms/2xXuniV

- Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc's board voted for corporate governance changes and a potential stock sale to the Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp . nyti.ms/2yHvhxk

- The Equifax data breach, which exposed the sensitive personal information of nearly 146 million Americans, happened because of a mistake by a single employee, the credit reporting company's former chief executive Richard Smith told members of Congress on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2xPD7sf

- Wells Fargo Chief Executive Timothy Sloan on Tuesday faced attacks from Republican and Democratic senators, who voiced frustration with his response to a series of scandals that have rocked the bank. nyti.ms/2g8sLti