PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 6

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to overrule his top national security advisers and decline to certify the Iran nuclear agreement, according to people who have been briefed on the matter. nyti.ms/2yKvRe1

- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has flown on military aircraft seven times since March at a cost of more than $800,000, including a $15,000 round-trip flight to New York to meet with President Trump at Trump Tower, according to the Treasury Department's Office of Inspector General. nyti.ms/2koJc9r

- In the latest case of an insider removing sensitive data from America's largest intelligence agency, Russian hackers obtained classified documents that a National Security Agency employee had taken and stored on his home computer. nyti.ms/2y4ER08

- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday imposed tough new restrictions on so-called payday lending, dealing a potentially crushing blow to an industry that churns out billions of dollars a year in high-interest loans to working-class and poor Americans. nyti.ms/2gftuZz

- Russian energy and aluminum company En+ Group said on Thursday that it planned to raise $1.5 billion in an initial public offering in London and Moscow. nyti.ms/2y3KiMM