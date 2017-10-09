PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 9

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Weinstein Company fired its co-founder Harvey Weinstein on Sunday, after an investigation uncovered allegations that he had engaged in rampant sexual harassment. nyti.ms/2hZR9kN

- The expensive science-fiction sequel "Blade Runner 2049" collapsed at the North American box office over the weekend, taking in $31.5 million, or roughly 30 percent less than analysts had expected, as younger audiences and women failed to materialize in sizable numbers. nyti.ms/2hXB8LQ

- Dove dropped a Facebook ad for Dove body wash in which a black woman removes her brown shirt and underneath is a white woman in a light shirt. nyti.ms/2hZUpN3 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)