PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 13
September 13, 2017 / 4:36 AM / a month ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Nancy Gibbs, the first woman to lead Time magazine, is stepping down as editor in chief, ending her four-year run at the publication's helm. nyti.ms/2f3ZYZN

- Britain's culture minister said on Tuesday she was inclined to ask the country's competition regulator to carry out a detailed review of a bid by Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox to take full control of the British satellite television giant Sky Plc. nyti.ms/2jnRKgg

- After a year-long investigation, the National Transportation Safety Board concluded that a Tesla Inc system capable of automatically steering and controlling a car had "played a major role" in a fatal crash in Florida. nyti.ms/2h2ypk9

- DowDuPont Inc, the chemicals giant, said it would shift the focus of its reorganization plan after shareholders opposed a proposal to break up the company. nyti.ms/2eUN10i (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

