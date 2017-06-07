FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 7
June 7, 2017 / 5:04 AM / 2 months ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Anthem Inc said it will pull out of the health-insurance exchange in Ohio next year, leaving a second region of the country poised to have no marketplace options under the Affordable Care Act and increasing pressure on Republicans as they seek to replace it. on.wsj.com/2rzwAhk

- Uber Technologies Inc has fired more than 20 workers as a result of an investigation into claims it has an aggressive, male-dominated workplace that permits sexual harassment and sexism, according to an employee who attended a company-wide meeting. on.wsj.com/2rzrbGN

- Macy's Inc met with investors to lay out its strategy, but ended up triggering a new panic over the beleaguered retail sector. on.wsj.com/2rzpRnl

- Amazon.com Inc launched the latest salvo in an e-commerce battle with Wal-Mart Stores Inc by targeting its stronghold: lower-income consumers. on.wsj.com/2rzCQp7

- General Motors Co shareholders signaled continued patience with Chief Executive Mary Barra's attempts to boost a languishing share price, rejecting hedge-fund manager David Einhorn's proposal to split the company's stock into two classes. on.wsj.com/2rzpdpU

- Several state officials and auto makers are pillorying Volkswagen AG's plan to sell battery juice to Americans driving electric cars, contending the project more resembles an unfair government-backed windfall than penance for cheating on emissions tests. on.wsj.com/2rzBBX1

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.