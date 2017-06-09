PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 9

June 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Members of the family that founded Nordstrom Inc are exploring the possibility of taking the retailer private, signaling they are ready to double down on the business at a time when many investors see a bleak future for the American department store. on.wsj.com/2rc9EkD

- Hudson's Bay Co, owner of Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor, said that it would eliminate about 2,000 positions as part of restructuring efforts, the latest sign of deepening distress in the retail sector. on.wsj.com/2rbVAYB

- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is requesting Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc remove its Opana ER from the market over concerns about the painkiller's links to injection drug abuse, in what the agency called its first effort to remove an opioid pain drug over abuse concerns. on.wsj.com/2rc0owM

- About 2,100 people will lose their jobs at Yahoo Inc and AOL after Verizon Communications Inc completes its acquisition of Yahoo and combines the two onetime internet rivals, a person familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2rbW8xv

- While Uber Technologies Inc wrestles with a string of controversies, the ride-hailing company is in advanced talks to acquire much of the engineering team from a struggling car-parking service, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2rc9PfN

- A unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc will be able to sell a revised version of its controversial workers' compensation insurance policies in California following a settlement with the state's top insurance regulator. on.wsj.com/2rcqzDO