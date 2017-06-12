PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 12

June 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber Technologies Inc's leadership crisis intensified as the board of directors met to weigh issues including a possible leave of absence for Chief Executive Travis Kalanick and the potential departure of his closest lieutenant. on.wsj.com/2rlzByt

- Discount grocery chain Aldi is expected to unveil on Monday plans to invest $5 billion to open nearly 900 stores and remodel hundreds more in the U.S. on.wsj.com/2rlvLoS

- The Trump administration will recommend limits on the U.S. consumer-finance regulator and a reassessment of a broad range of banking rules in a report to be released as early as Monday, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2rlNkFz

- Microsoft Corp said its next videogame console will go on sale on Nov. 7 for $499, about $100 more than Sony Corp's high-end PlayStation 4 Pro. on.wsj.com/2rlvmmw

- Boeing Co said it had moved a step closer to completing a contentious jetliner sale to an Iranian airline, though the U.S. government still needs to give the green light before planes could be delivered. on.wsj.com/2rlL7d1 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)