PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 16

- Nestlé SA put its U.S. confectionery business up for sale, looking to shed its Butterfinger and Crunch candy bars as it grapples with how to cater to U.S. consumers' increasing demand for healthy snacks. on.wsj.com/2rC2Cpy

- Pressure on U.S. grocers increased after a lower earnings forecast from Kroger Co sent shares in the nation's biggest supermarket chain down 19 percent. on.wsj.com/2rCl7dt

- Facebook Inc said that it has expanded its use of artificial intelligence in recent months to identify potential terrorist postings and accounts on its platform—and at times to delete or block them without review by a human. on.wsj.com/2rC1nqB

- A woman who was raped by an Uber driver in India is suing Uber Technologies Inc and three current and former executives, claiming they breached her privacy by obtaining and publicizing her medical records. on.wsj.com/2rCeR5D

- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp said that federal regulators have given it a green light to produce an emergency injection treatment for allergic reactions, providing a potential competitor to Mylan NV's EpiPen. on.wsj.com/2rC7Wco

- Nike Inc is cutting more than 1,000 global jobs as part of a restructuring to help the sneaker giant battle slowing sales. The company said that the layoffs would affect 2 percent of its global workforce. on.wsj.com/2rCbn2S

- Takata Corp, the Japanese automotive supplier of rupture-prone air bags linked to numerous deaths and injuries, is in the final stages of preparing to file for bankruptcy protection to address mounting liabilities stemming from an unprecedented recall, said a person familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2rC0xtG

- The Department of Energy said it would award $258 million over three years to be shared by six tech companies, as part of a plan to develop new supercomputers that can crunch data at least 50 times faster than the nation's most powerful systems today. on.wsj.com/2rClG7n