2 months ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 22
June 22, 2017 / 5:33 AM / 2 months ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Oracle Corp reported earnings that topped Wall Street's modest forecasts, sending the stock up more than 10 percent in after-hours trading. on.wsj.com/2ssIUQF

- Nike Inc has agreed to sell some of its products directly to Amazon.com Inc, a person familiar with the matter said, a concession by the sneaker giant that it can no longer afford to ignore the online retailing behemoth. on.wsj.com/2ssXYOu

- Diageo PLC agreed to buy actor George Clooney's upscale tequila brand Casamigos for $700 million, part of a larger push by the spirits giant to increase its exposure to the tequila market. on.wsj.com/2ssKBxQ

- Sears Canada Inc, which operates more than 200 stores, has hired advisers and is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection in Canada, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2st5xEA (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

