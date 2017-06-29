FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 29
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IPOs - Americas
June 29, 2017 / 4:54 AM / a month ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Private-equity firm Sycamore Partners agreed to buy Staples Inc for about $6.9 billion, as the company's sales have been shrinking in recent years. on.wsj.com/2soT8yo

- Global firms scrambled to cope with fallout from a cyberattack that disrupted computers across Europe and the U.S. Security experts described the computer disruption as a cyberattack and said the virus - dubbed Petya - appeared to stem in part from an obscure Ukrainian tax software product. on.wsj.com/2soUnNX

- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said Wednesday it is plowing an additional $1 billion into Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group, raising its stake to 83 percent from 51 percent. on.wsj.com/2soOcK5

- The meal-ingredient delivery company Blue Apron Holdings priced its initial public offering at $10 a share Wednesday, at the low end of its already lowered range. The deal values Blue Apron at $1.9 billion - below the $2 billion that it was valued in a 2015 fundraising round. on.wsj.com/2soOv7H

- Japan's Toshiba Corp sued Western Digital Corp in a bid to keep the sale of its chip unit alive, as the struggling conglomerate is racing to raise about $20 billion from the sale, and close a gaping financial hole. on.wsj.com/2soTm8H

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.