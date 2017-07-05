FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 5
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 5, 2017 / 4:50 AM / a month ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- For the second time in two days, Elon Musk's SpaceX was forced to scrub launch of a large commercial communications satellite, when an automated system aborted the launch within seconds of liftoff. on.wsj.com/2tOJ6vH

- Samsung Electronics Co is developing a voice-activated speaker powered by its digital assistant Bixby. The English-language version of Bixby has been delayed and many of the features and other specifications are yet to be decided. on.wsj.com/2sonxO8

- JPMorgan Chase & Co made a preliminary approach to acquire UK payments business Worldpay Group Inc potentially marking one of the biggest deals for a U.S. bank since the financial crisis. on.wsj.com/2tGi4Ge

- A court in Shanghai froze nearly $181 million in assets partially owned by Jia Yueting, the founder of LeEco Holdings, over a missed interest payment, and an additional $2.3 billion worth of shares in the firm's listed unit. on.wsj.com/2sEoyG3 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.