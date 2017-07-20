PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 20

July 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Trump issued a rallying cry for Republican senators to come together behind their struggling health bill, telling them they were close to a deal and shouldn't leave town for their summer break without one. on.wsj.com/2uajsyI

- Republican Senator John McCain, who has been out this week recovering from surgery, has been diagnosed with a type of brain cancer known as a glioblastoma, his office disclosed on Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2uaiLp7

- Three top Trump campaign aides - Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and senior adviser, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Donald Trump Jr - are expected to speak with Senate committees next week as part of the congressional inquiry into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. on.wsj.com/2uaBwce

- The U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the Trump administration's plans to keep many refugees from entering the U.S., but blocked the White House from sweeping travel restrictions on extended families of American residents, a second compromise action by the justices in the hot-button case. on.wsj.com/2uatK1N

- Univision Communications Inc, the owner of the dominant Spanish-language broadcaster in the U.S., has been fielding interest from potential bidders after the media company's initial public offering was delayed, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2u9Y9xo

- Jana Partners, the activist hedge fund whose push to shake-up Whole Foods Market helped prompt Amazon.com to buy the natural grocer, has sold its stake in the company. on.wsj.com/2u9PX01

- Charter carrier Dynamic International Airways LLC, which offers charter flights to regional cities in China, filed for bankruptcy protection Wednesday to stabilize its business. on.wsj.com/2uadrlR