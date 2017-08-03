FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 3
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 3, 2017 / 4:21 AM / 4 days ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Irene Rosenfeld is stepping down after 11 years as chief executive of Mondelez International Inc, as the snack giant faces pressure to improve profitability amid an upheaval in the packaged-food business. McCain Foods CEO Dirk Van de Put will succeed her in November. on.wsj.com/2vkwFIv

- U.S. President Donald Trump announced a proposal to cut the number of green cards issued annually by half, embracing a Senate measure that advances his drive to reduce legal as well as illegal immigration into the United States. on.wsj.com/2vkqYdp

- Brazil's Congress rejected bribery charges against President Michel Temer, preventing his case from going to trial at the Supreme Court and averting a third change of power in less than two years. on.wsj.com/2vkwFIa

- U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law a bill imposing sanctions on Russia to punish it for its interference in the 2016 U.S. election, even as he hit back by saying the legislation was "seriously flawed." on.wsj.com/2vkAGwj

- Qatar Airways said it is abandoning its controversial plan to take a stake of up to 10 percent in American Airlines Group Inc, ending a brash attempt by the government-owned Middle East carrier to push into the United States amid political upheaval at home. on.wsj.com/2vktWyD (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.