PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - August 9

- Walt Disney Co said it was starting two online streaming services to offer its sports, movies and television programming directly to consumers, a broadside at distributors old and new, including cable providers and Netflix Inc. on.wsj.com/2vkBsan

- Alphabet Inc's Google found itself under fire Tuesday, with critics saying the company squelched free speech by firing a male employee who wrote a divisive memo denouncing its diversity push, while others said his views showed that the company's diversity policies were needed. on.wsj.com/2vkmdOp

- South Carolina's attorney general, Alan Wilson, is suing the federal government for $100 million, saying it hasn't removed plutonium from the state as promised, a new tack in a long-running battle over the fate of a Cold War-era nuclear weapons site. on.wsj.com/2vkmDVf

- SoftBank Group Corp and its Vision Fund are closing a $1 billion investment in online sports retail company Fanatics Inc. The funding will lift its total valuation to $4.5 billion from $3 billion. on.wsj.com/2vkBpLz

- General Motors Co's autonomous-vehicle arm has hatched its own ride-hailing app for self-driving cars, a sign the Detroit auto giant could sidestep its partnership with Lyft Inc and develop its own network of robotaxis. on.wsj.com/2vk60ZL