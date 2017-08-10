PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - August 10

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Under a deal to bring Avaya Inc out of Chapter 11 to exit bankruptcy, benefit payments to nearly 8,000 participants in a legacy pension plan for salaried workers will be taken over by the Pension Benefit Guarantee Corp, the federal government's retirement guarantor. on.wsj.com/2vHl06u

- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice asked President Donald Trump to extend his support for the coal industry by providing about $4.5 billion a year in federal funding for Eastern coal, a proposal miners in Western states say goes against free-market principles. on.wsj.com/2vHaVXo

- Federal agents raided the Virginia home of Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, to obtain documents and other material tied to foreign bank accounts and tax matters for possible violations of lobbying and money-laundering laws. on.wsj.com/2vGDowv

- Facebook Inc is redesigning its video tab to bring an original programming front-and-center. The revamped video tab called 'Watch' includes sections that showcase videos a user's friends are watching or those that spark a lot of debate on the platform. on.wsj.com/2vHb9hf

- Smartphone company Essential Products Inc, founded by the creator of Google's android mobile software, confirmed it has a new $300 million investment as it prepares to take on Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics with the launch of a new phone. on.wsj.com/2vH1bwm (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)