FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Dec 11
Sections
Featured
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
Economy
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
Bold calls and Black Swans - how 2018 may surprise you
Markets
Bold calls and Black Swans - how 2018 may surprise you
War-scarred neighbourhoods in rebel-held Donetsk
wider image
War-scarred neighbourhoods in rebel-held Donetsk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
December 11, 2017 / 5:43 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Dec 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Two hospital systems Ascension and Providence St. Joseph Health are in talks about a possible merger as a series of deals shape up to further consolidate control of the healthcare landscape. on.wsj.com/2AtiZyb

- The government of Qatar and British weapons maker Bae Systems Plc have finalized a multi-billion deal for 24 combat jets, continuing a weapons buying spree by the Middle East country. on.wsj.com/2AsKvMb

- JP Morgan Chase & Co has hired Barclays Plc card executive Matthew Massaua to oversee the popular rewards card and other Sapphire cards. on.wsj.com/2ArX7mx

- The White House is preparing to roll out a long-delayed infrastructure rebuilding plan in January, as U.S. President Donald Trump's advisers bet that voters want a $1 trillion road-and-bridge-building plan, even though it is opposed by some lawmakers. on.wsj.com/2Atabbu

- Three people have been arrested for allegedly throwing fire bombs at a synagogue in the Swedish city of Goteborg, the second anti-Jewish attack in the Nordic nation in two days. on.wsj.com/2At6tyt (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.