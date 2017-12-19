FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 19
Sections
Featured
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
analysis
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
uk
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
lifestyle
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
December 19, 2017 / 5:16 AM / Updated a day ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- An Amtrak train carrying 77 passengers derailed on Monday on a tight curve south of Seattle, killing three people and injuring dozens. on.wsj.com/2kJtlz2

- ESPN on Monday announced the surprise resignation of network President John Skipper over substance-abuse issues, creating uncertainty at a critical moment for the sports TV juggernaut and its majority-owner, Walt Disney Co. on.wsj.com/2kJQscK

- China's HNA Group Co is looking to offload a large portfolio of commercial properties in New York, London and other major cities, according to people familiar with the matter, in a sharp reversal of its buying spree in recent years. on.wsj.com/2kIzvjb

- Swedish furniture retailer IKEA Group could be forced to pay back millions of euros in alleged unpaid taxes to the Netherlands, following an investigation opened Monday by the European Union. on.wsj.com/2kLm563

- Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari warned on Monday that bad things may lie ahead for the economy if his colleagues at the U.S. central bank press forward with interest-rate increases. on.wsj.com/2kILYmJ (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.