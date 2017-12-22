FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Dec 22
Sections
Featured
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IPOs - Americas
December 22, 2017 / 5:31 AM / 4 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Dec 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. Congress passed a short-term spending bill to keep the government funded through mid-January and avoid a partial shutdown looming at week's end. on.wsj.com/2kCQhkh

- Boeing confirmed it is in takeover talks with Brazil's Embraer, potentially strengthening its hand in the regional-jet market and helping it counter a move by Airbus to strike a similar deal with Bombardier. on.wsj.com/2kAX7a7

- Google-parent Alphabet Inc said Eric Schmidt will step down from his post as executive chairman in January and transition to a role as technical adviser. on.wsj.com/2kDrFb8

- Lawmakers are calling for a national security panel to increase its scrutiny of billions of dollars in U.S. takeovers by HNA Group, including possibly revoking its approval of earlier acquisitions by the Chinese conglomerate. on.wsj.com/2kCQ5Bs

- Papa John's International founder John Schnatter is stepping down as CEO after a tumultuous few months at the pizza chain. on.wsj.com/2kCNJm7

- Home-security company ADT Inc has filed preliminary documents for an initial public offering, more than a year after it went private in a leveraged buyout. on.wsj.com/2kDPkbI

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.