PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 27
#Regulatory News - Americas
December 27, 2017 / 5:34 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc said it planned to take a majority stake in a midsize Indonesian bank in a deal likely to top $4 billion. on.wsj.com/2l18g4f

- Elon Musk teased details for a pickup truck in comments posted Tuesday on Twitter saying the truck would come after the electric-car maker Tesla Inc releases a new compact sport-utility vehicle, which could hit the road as soon as 2019. on.wsj.com/2l194Gj

- Three U.S. cities filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday to force the Pentagon to properly report dishonorable discharges to a federal gun background-check system after a court-martialed Air Force veteran killed 26 people in a Texas church last month. on.wsj.com/2l4PgSg (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

